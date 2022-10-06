Elizabeth Hurley Channels Barbie In Brilliant Hot Pink Sequin Pantsuit

Elizabeth Hurley is stunning fans as she sizzles in hot pink and goes full Barbiecore. Attending an event recently, the 57-year-old actress and model put her best foot forward in a stylish and jazzy outfit, wearing a sparkly and sequin-covered pink pantsuit that more than flattered her killer figure. Posting to Instagram with a big smile and showing off rosy blushed cheeks and flawless locks, the Austin Powers actress told her fans:

"Last night I had the honour of lighting the @EmpireStateBldg pink for @esteelaudercompanies Breast Cancer Campaign's 30th Anniversary, inspiring NYC and our global community to help create a breast cancer-free world for all. As the Global Ambassador of The Campaign, I am thrilled that we are continuing this beautiful, longstanding tradition that was started by Evelyn Lauder, and recognizes everyone touched by breast cancer."

Standing To Fight Breast Cancer

Elizabeth Hurley
Getty | Kevin Mazur

Liz, who lost her grandmother to breast cancer, continues to stand by worthy causes backing research into the deadly disease.

Further photos in the star's gallery showed her posing by the iconic Empire State Building, also holding a stylish clutch bag as she flaunted her figure.

Marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Elizabeth Hurley
Getty | Kevin Mazur

In October 2021, Liz took to her Instagram, where she urged her 2 million+ followers to join her in supporting Breast Cancer Awareness month.

"October 1st marks the start of Breast Cancer Awareness month. When my grandmother lost her life to breast cancer in the early 90’s, nobody spoke openly about this disease. Times have changed, but people are still dying. Today, our call to help end breast cancer for all is more urgent than ever as breast cancer is now the most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide," the British beauty wrote.

Showing A Heart Of Gold

Elizabeth Hurley
Getty | MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin

Continuing, Hurley wrote:

"Whether you’re a patient, family or friend, thriver, doctor, or advocate, I hope you’ll join me in helping fund lifesaving breast cancer research by grabbing your favorite pink lipstick, drawing a ribbon, sharing your story, and tagging 5 people in your post to do the same."

She then tagged five celebrities, including reality judge and comedian David Walliams.

Stunning Fans At 57

Elizabeth Hurley and a male
Getty | Kevin Mazur

Liz continues to make headlines for defying her age as she approaches 60. She regularly models swimwear from her 2005-founded Elizabeth Hurley Beach line - fans can't get over her jaw-dropping bikini body and her age-defying face. Liz has, for many years, fronted beauty giant Estee Lauder. She also rarely, if ever, winds up on lists of plastic surgery allegations.

