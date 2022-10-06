Elizabeth Hurley Channels Barbie In Brilliant Hot Pink Sequin Pantsuit

Elizabeth Hurley is stunning fans as she sizzles in hot pink and goes full Barbiecore. Attending an event recently, the 57-year-old actress and model put her best foot forward in a stylish and jazzy outfit, wearing a sparkly and sequin-covered pink pantsuit that more than flattered her killer figure. Posting to Instagram with a big smile and showing off rosy blushed cheeks and flawless locks, the Austin Powers actress told her fans:
"Last night I had the honour of lighting the @EmpireStateBldg pink for @esteelaudercompanies Breast Cancer Campaign's 30th Anniversary, inspiring NYC and our global community to help create a breast cancer-free world for all. As the Global Ambassador of The Campaign, I am thrilled that we are continuing this beautiful, longstanding tradition that was started by Evelyn Lauder, and recognizes everyone touched by breast cancer."