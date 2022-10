Elizabeth Olsen gave us something to talk about with her portrayal of the Scarlet Witch a.k.a. Wada Maximoff in the last Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies, from WandaVision to Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

However, acting didn't come easy to her as the actress revealed the bouts of panic attacks she experienced at the beginning of her career. Olsen opened up to Variety on the spread of the Power of Women issue.