The manager also shared the second part of her interview with Anna. In the second segment of the exit interview, Christi asked Anna what she thought about "quiet quitting," a work-related mentality in which employees refrain from undertaking duties or tasks that aren't strictly essential. She also asked Anna how quiet quitting can be prevented.

"Not to compare people to products, but you get what you pay for. If people don't feel like they're being valued, you're going to get people coming in, doing their minimum, and going home," Anna explained.

She continued, "Me personally, you signed up to do it, and whatever comes with that you should be onboard. But I understand why people are like that."