Jennifer Lopez so far has been seen in a wedding gown three times this year. The first time was for her role in Marry Me, and the other two were for her official wedding to Ben Affleck. Adding a fourth to the list, the actress will tie the knot in her latest movie, Shotgun Bride, with an intriguing hairstyle. Another mind-blowing detail is that fans should get ready to watch her save the day in a wedding dress!
Jennifer Lopez Rocks A Shaggy Wolf Cut And We're Loving It
The Latest
Jennifer Flaunts Shaggy Wolfy Cut In Latest Movie
The campaign image was posted on Instagram to promote the 2023 movie, Shotgun Bride. In the picture, Jennifer could be seen in a wedding gown with a knife tucked in by the waistline. She posed with a shotgun over one shoulder. Duhamel is seen in a tuxedo beside her with an undone tie and dirt on his face. Jennifer's new hairstyle as seen in the campaign images was astonishing.
The Hustlers actress looked fascinating in a shaggy wolfy cut. Jennifer has rocked various amazing hairstyles for the past few months. She has flaunted iconic looks like a 13 Going On 30-inspired spiked updo. She has also flaunted XL caramel balayage extensions. JLo also rocked two sophisticated hairstyles for her wedding. However, the actress' recent hairstyle in her 2023 movie might just be fans' favorite.
About Jennifer's New Hairstyle In 'Shotgun Bride'
Some fans might be wondering what a shaggy wolfy cut means. The hairstyle is a combination of the classical 70s shag cut and the 80s mullet. The shag cut is like a ruffled and unkempt cut. While the mullet is like a hairstyle with the top and sides kept short while the back is kept long. The shaggy wolfy cut is just like a hairstyle with layers upon layers which also has a face-framing fringe.
Jennifer's hairstyle was blended with honey-golden highlights to perfect her sophisticated hair color. As seen in the poster shared by the actress, the voluminous hair looked windswept and had a messy look to it. JLo might have just brought back the shaggy wolfy cut.
Storyline Of The Action-Comedy Movie
Shotgun Bride brings a different view to weddings. The action-comedy movie is all about a destination wedding gone wrong. Although the couple tried to pull off a successful wedding, they got cold feet just at the last moment. Things got more complicated when the wedding and the couple's families were kidnapped by criminals.
This brings about a literal shotgun situation. To save their families, the bride and groom-to-be had to work together. The adventurous search for their families ignited the love between the couple. The couple was able to discover the reasons they got into a relationship and what ignited the love between them. They were able to illustrate the meaning of 'Till death do us part' while navigating through dangerous circumstances.
What We Know About 'Shotgun Bride'
The movie includes a lot of noteworthy cast. Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel are to play the role of the soon-to-be-married couple, Tom and Darcy. Lenny Kravitz is to play Sean while D'Arcy Carden is to play Harriet. Selena Tan as Marge and Héctor Aníbal as Bone face. Other cast members include Alberto Isaac, Jennifer Coolidge, and Sônia Braga.
The movie was directed by Jason Moore. The screenplay was written by Mark Hammer and Elizabeth Meriwether. The movie will be released on January 27th, 2023.