Jennifer Lopez Rocks A Shaggy Wolf Cut And We're Loving It

The campaign image was posted on Instagram to promote the 2023 movie, Shotgun Bride. In the picture, Jennifer could be seen in a wedding gown with a knife tucked in by the waistline. She posed with a shotgun over one shoulder. Duhamel is seen in a tuxedo beside her with an undone tie and dirt on his face. Jennifer's new hairstyle as seen in the campaign images was astonishing.

The Hustlers actress looked fascinating in a shaggy wolfy cut. Jennifer has rocked various amazing hairstyles for the past few months. She has flaunted iconic looks like a 13 Going On 30-inspired spiked updo. She has also flaunted XL caramel balayage extensions. JLo also rocked two sophisticated hairstyles for her wedding. However, the actress' recent hairstyle in her 2023 movie might just be fans' favorite.