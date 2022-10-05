Ronnie Coleman Spent Over $136,000 On The Same IHOP Breakfast For The Last 25 Years

Eight-time Mr. Olympia winner Ronnie Coleman is one of the biggest men bodybuilding has ever had in its history. With a career spanning almost 40 years, the 58-year-old bodybuilder has a lot of stories about his journey.

From going overboard in weight and getting a mandatory warning to lose weight to curating a winning diet, and visiting the hospital for multiple surgeries, Coleman has been through it all. He shares his experience via social media and grants many interviews now that he's no longer actively competing.