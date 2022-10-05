Cara Delevingne And Margot Robbie Involved In Altercation With Paparazzo!

The two friends were leaving a restaurant in Buenos Aires (Patagonia Sur in the La Boca neighborhood) where an Uber was waiting to pick them up. This went sideways when Pedro the paparazzo, rushed them and began taking photos of the suicide squad costars.

He startled the Uber driver who took off almost immediately with Cara inside the car and Margot only halfway in causing the latter to sustain severe injuries as she had to jump out of the moving vehicle.

That didn’t stop Pedro from taking more pictures of the accident leading their friends to jump in and try to help her get away. Sources say that eventually, Pedro ran off but fell as he was running and sustained injuries.