'My 600-Lb Life': See Brandon's Astonishing Weight Loss Transformation And What His Life Is Like Now

Brandon before his weight loss
youtube | TLC

Entertainment
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Viewers first met Brandon Scott on an episode of My 600-Lb Life from Season 7 when he sought the advice of Dr. Younan Nowzaradan to lose weight. The popular television show features extremely obese people trying to live normal lives while struggling physically and mentally.

After participating in the show, the My 600-lb Life star has entirely changed as he frequently posts updates about his life on Facebook and Instagram.

Keep scrolling for more details about Brandon's transformation and what his life looks like now. 

Brandon's Achieved His Top Goals

Brandon set his sights on losing weight
youtube | TLC/YouTube

Besides his appearance, Brandon's life has significantly shifted since he first appeared on the show. In reality, he achieved all three goals he set for himself after the show.

One of Brandon's main goals was to lose weight. However, he also wished to pursue a singing career due to his exceptional vocals. Furthermore, he desired to take his relationship with Taylor Kunce, who was then his girlfriend, to the next level. 

A Big Feat

Step by step, Brandon achieved his dreams
youtube | TLC/YouTube

Brandon suffered from lymphedema, a condition that results in swelling in the arms and/or legs due to a blockage in the lymphatic system. However, he was still allowed to have the surgery. He started at 718 pounds, but with Dr. Younan's assistance, he lost 383 pounds within a year.

Although Brandon deserves praise for enduring the demanding weight loss process, he also had the strong support of friends and family. According to Looper, Taylor played a significant role in his rapid weight loss.

Brandon Is Now Married To Taylor

During his season, Brandon revealed that he and Taylor were not intimately involved because they were waiting to tie the knot first. Hence, could only marry Taylor once he lost weight and could support her. 

The happy couple is now married. Their marriage came shortly after Brandon revealed they were engaged in July 2021. 

Brandon frequently shares memories of himself and his lovely wife as he often takes to his social media platforms to post pictures of them. 

Brandon Picked Up His Music Career Again

Brandon is now pursuing a music career
youtube | TLC/YouTube

In addition to shedding pounds and getting hitched to the love of his life, Brandon also threw himself into his music career. He first unveiled a song called Calling on Jesus, followed by a video of a cover of Walls Down.

Some of Brandon's other songs, like Handcuffed to a Demon, I Prayed (The Proposal), and Facebook Official, were played in his "Where Are They Now?" episode on TLC, which aired on April 28, 2021.

Brandon now looks absolutely great! His fans are so delighted for him and proud of how far he has come. A big thank you also goes to My 600-lb Life for his tenacity and effort!

