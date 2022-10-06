'My 600-Lb Life': See Brandon's Astonishing Weight Loss Transformation And What His Life Is Like Now

Viewers first met Brandon Scott on an episode of My 600-Lb Life from Season 7 when he sought the advice of Dr. Younan Nowzaradan to lose weight. The popular television show features extremely obese people trying to live normal lives while struggling physically and mentally.

After participating in the show, the My 600-lb Life star has entirely changed as he frequently posts updates about his life on Facebook and Instagram.

Keep scrolling for more details about Brandon's transformation and what his life looks like now.