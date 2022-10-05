Deavan Clegg has shared an update on how she spends her day taking care of her son. The reality tv star is known for her appearance alongside Jihoon Lee on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. She is currently pregnant by her new boyfriend and taking care of Taeyang, who suffers from B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
'90 Day Fiancé': Deavan Shares How She Spends Her Days As Her Son Battles Cancer
Deavan Shares Typical Day
Deavan took to Instagram to share what a typical day of caring for her son Taeyang looks like. The 25-year-old shared an emotional clip of the little boy in and out of the hospital. The clip showed Taeyang in pajamas, playing with his toys, and visiting the doctor. The young mom poured her heart out in the caption, sharing how “rough” it has been taking care of the 3-year-old.
She also revealed that they have been visiting the hospital once or twice a week. She added that the child is a “fighter” and is responding well to treatment. She went on to thank everyone who has shown support and love, adding that the GoFundMe account created for Taeyang was almost at the set goal of $30,000.
Update On Her Son's Health
Deavan also recently shared a bittersweet update on Taeyang's cancer treatment. The 90 Day Fiancé star uses a GoFundMe page to share updates on her son's condition, where she last revealed that he was vomiting a lot. However, the latest updates show that Taeyang's health is improving. Deavan's mother, Elicia Clegg, who is handling the page, recently revealed that although the family has been worried about the little boy's “platelet count” because he was getting “nose bleeds” during the treatment, it did not affect his health negatively. Elicia stated that Taeyang's recent treatment “went so well,” he did not show many symptoms and “even did well with the Lumbar Puncture.”
Next Phase Of Treatment
Elicia then went on to share that Taeyang was moving on to an aggressive “next phase of treatment” with a “20% allergic reaction rate.” She however said the oncologist has a backup plan in case the new treatment fails. She added that the experience was “overwhelming, confusing” and “scary,” but praised her grandson for his strength in the face of the painful treatments.
The family has received help from 90 Day Fiancé viewers who empathize with the pregnant mother. Some fans have, however, withheld support for Deavan because they believe she is using her son's condition to earn money.
Reason For Deavan's Crowdfunding
Deavan, who recently concluded the fight for custody of Taeyang with ex-husband Jihoon, responded to the fans' questions during a live session on Instagram. Among other questions, the reality star responded to questions about Jihoon’s involvement in the child's life, stating that he has not reached out to him in a while. She also hinted that the situation with Jihoon is partly responsible for why she now has a fundraiser for Taeyang's treatment.