'90 Day Fiancé': Deavan Shares How She Spends Her Days As Her Son Battles Cancer

Deavan took to Instagram to share what a typical day of caring for her son Taeyang looks like. The 25-year-old shared an emotional clip of the little boy in and out of the hospital. The clip showed Taeyang in pajamas, playing with his toys, and visiting the doctor. The young mom poured her heart out in the caption, sharing how “rough” it has been taking care of the 3-year-old.

She also revealed that they have been visiting the hospital once or twice a week. She added that the child is a “fighter” and is responding well to treatment. She went on to thank everyone who has shown support and love, adding that the GoFundMe account created for Taeyang was almost at the set goal of $30,000.