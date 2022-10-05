Edward Norton Called Marvel's 'Hulk' Firing Announcement 'Defamatory'

Edward Norton wasn't happy with Marvel Cinematic Universe producer Kevin Feige for "firing" The Incredible Hulk. The movie in which Norton played the titular role is one of the controversial exclusions from the elaborate universe.

Although the MCU wasn't as big as it is today when the first phase of movies hit the cinema, there were several deals behind the scenes that saw notable original characters replaced. Apart from Norton's firing from being Bruce Banner/The Hulk, there's also chatter about how Terrence Howard was replaced in the Iron Man franchise.