Nikki Bella loves to keep it fashionable, and what's classic fashion without a tall glass of wine? The entertainer recently graced her Instagram page with one of her diva moments, and it came with some fine wine. The former wrestler shared a video looking gorgeous in a red dress while she enjoyed a glass of wine.
Nikki Bella Stuns In Plunging Red Dress While Sipping Wine
Wining In Napa
The 38-year-old gave her Instagram fans a beautiful view of her time at Scribe Winery. In the Instagram video, the reality star looked stunning in a silk red dress. The dress had a plunging neckline which exposed her ample cleavage. The spaghetti strap dress had little button details from the cleavage, down to the midriff. At first, the length of the gown was not visible until the video showed her sitting on a terrace.
The dress had a split which displayed her long legs. The mother-of-one accessorized with gold rings and left her neck bare. Nikki's toned physique could also be seen in the silk dress. In the video, Nikki could also be seen sipping red wine as she enjoyed a sunny day with her sisters at the winery.
About One Of Nikki's Favorite Winery In Napa And Sonoma
In the video caption, Nikki named Scribe Winery as one of her favorite wineries in Napa and Sonoma. Scribe Winery was founded in 2007. The winery is currently managed by fourth-generation California brothers, Andrew and Adam Mariani. The brothers believe the best wines are brought about by having a healthy relationship with nature and man.
They also believe in vineyard harmony with the ecosystem. They believe this produces a site-specific wine that is a representation of space and time. Without the use of non-interventionist processes, the wine produced reflects the natural expression of the vineyard.
How Artem Proposed To Bella In France
In the 2020 fifth season of Total Bellas, fans were taken on a trip to France. The trip showed the Bella sisters, Nikki and Brie, on a business-related venture for their wine collection. The sisters were joined by their mum, brother, JJ's wife, Lauren, and Nikki's boyfriend, Artem Chigvintsev. It was a great opportunity for Artem to propose to Nikki. Artem shared, "I feel like it's time and I feel very ready. I'm going to go with my gut feeling."
Nikki's mom supported his decision since it would take away doubts about commitment. Nikki had once expressed she had doubts about Artem's commitment. The couple tied the knot in August 2022.
All To Know About The Bella Sisters' Winery
The Bella sisters first shared the news about owning a wine collection named in 2017. They mistakenly told E! News, "E! gets it first! Belle Radici, our wine." According to the wine's website, "Belle Radici" means "beautiful roots" in Italian. By the fall of 2017, the wine was available on shelves. The wine website shows that the collection comes from the sister's "agricultural youth."
Also, an expert team runs the brand and ensures customers get the finest quality of the wine. The wine can be purchased at Redondo Beach, CA, or Total Wine Stores in Pleasant Hill, CA. It can also be gotten online on the wine website.