Kylie Jenner Shocks Paris Fashion Week By Going Pantless In Underwear

Kylie Jenner's Paris Fashion Week style has been a talking point this season as the young business mogul paints the streets of Europe red. Her outfits included a see-through crotchet dress for Balmain to a bedazzled heart choker necklace for Schiaparelli, a sheer mesh dress for Mugler, figure-hugging dresses for Balenciaga, underwear and a very curious "Daisy Duck" shoe for Loewe.

There's no question of her influence on fashion and star power after these consecutive appearances. However, let's highlight her dressed-down look at Loewe's fashion show, if we can even call it that!