Kylie Jenner Shocks Paris Fashion Week By Going Pantless In Underwear

Kylie Jenner's Paris Fashion Week style has been a talking point this season as the young business mogul paints the streets of Europe red. Her outfits included a see-through crotchet dress for Balmain to a bedazzled heart choker necklace for Schiaparelli, a sheer mesh dress for Mugler, figure-hugging dresses for Balenciaga, underwear and a very curious "Daisy Duck" shoe for Loewe.

There's no question of her influence on fashion and star power after these consecutive appearances. However, let's highlight her dressed-down look at Loewe's fashion show, if we can even call it that!

Underwear But Make It Fashion

Kylie Jenner in a grey coat at the Loewe Fashion show in Paris, September/October 2022
Getty | MEGA

Jenner's body has always been a focal point in her fashion and she's never ashamed to flaunt it, however, for the Loewe show, she took a different direction. Although she wore white briefs - a tank top tucked in underwear (which could easily pass for a bodysuit) the reality TV star topped it with a grey long coat.

Her coat had bold lapels, long sleeves and pockets but no buttons so it stayed open showing off her underwear and sheer black stockings.

'Daisy Ducks' Are The New 'Court Shoes'

Kylie Jenner in a grey coat at the Loewe Fashion show in Paris, September/October 2022
Getty | MEGA

While this combo was something, the businesswoman's footwear choice was the highlight of her outfit. The black chunky court shoes looked like something straight out of Disney's Mickey Mouse and twitter tagged it the "Daisy Ducks".

Jenner also kept her makeup light and wore her black hair down to her shoulders while covering her face with midnight black chunky shades from the SS23 Collection. It was the most laid back look she'd worn in the past two weeks.

Sunnies Are In For Summer 2023

Kylie Jenner in a figure-hugging ivory dress for the Acne Studios' Fashion show in Paris, September 2022
Getty | Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Can we talk about Jenner's sunglasses game this season as that's been another highlight of her Fashion Week appearances. The reality TV-star showed off her style rocking different types of sunglasses from dark lenses with colored frames to monochrome, square-shaped, triangular, and all forms of shapes.

Jenner and her bestfriend, Stassie Karanikolaou has worn similar sunglasses to promote their Kylie Cosmetics collaboration last Summer.

Check it out below.

Learning From Kendall

Close up of Kendall Jenner at the 2022 MET Gala
Getty | Sean Zanni

In the midst of Fashion Week, Jenner shocked her fans with a post showing she bleached her eyebrows. Perhaps she drew inspiration from her older sister, Kendall, when she bleached her eyebrows and experimented with the alte fashion earlier this year.

The older Jenner rocked her bleached brows on the MET Gala red carpet while Karanikolaou started the year with hers.

