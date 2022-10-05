See Kourtney Kardashian, Travis & Landon Barker Cheer On Charli D'Amelio's Exciting Performance On 'DWTS'

With only a few weeks, into the competition, it is safe to say that D'Amelio is beginning to show what it takes to be a Mirrorball winner. She sashayed expertly, twisting and turning to the sound of the music playing while navigating each of her dance steps in killer heels. Towards the end of the dance, the camera panned to show the satisfied smiles on Landon, Travis Barker, and Kourtney Kardashian's faces as they applauded D'Amelio.

Kardashian was in her fashion elements rocking a red hot bandage dress that clung to her curves in the right places. Her outfit bore black, yellow, and dark green patterns across the chest and bottom of the skirt. The reality star styled her hair in a bob while sporting light makeup. Travis looked equally stylish showing off his tattoos and opting for a camo outfit.