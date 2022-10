Kristen rose to prominence by portraying Bella in The Twilight Saga (2008-2012). She dated her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson for a while, but they split before the franchise's final installment. Afterward, Kristen started seeing her former secretary Alicia Cargile, and later, she was dating the French singer Soko and even the model Stella Maxwell.

The actress eventually connected with screenwriter Dylan Meyer, who openly proposed to her, and she said yes. As a result, the beautiful diva has openly accepted being bi-sexual and now expresses her feelings better, having accepted who she is.

Kristen has presented herself as a confident woman who expresses her identity. So it is not surprising that millions of fans worldwide love her.