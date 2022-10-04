Beyoncé Shines Bright In New Tiffany & Co. Campaign

As part of their ongoing collaboration, Beyoncé is again the face of Tiffany & Co. She began collaborating with the LVMH-run jewelry company last summer, and each of their advertisements features a different Bey. Although, Beyoncé debuted new photos and a video from the "LOSE YOURSELF IN LOVE" campaign, showing the superstar donning glitzy items from the classic label.

The "Break My Soul" singer wears pieces from the Tiffany T, Tiffany HardWear, Tiffany Knot, and the new Tiffany Lock collections, as well as a specially made Tiffany HardWear necklace that was made especially for the campaign more than 40 hours to make.

Check out the pictures below!