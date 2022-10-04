Jennifer Garner Looks Incredible In An All-Black Outfit

Jennifer Garner from The Adam Project is the queen of multitasking! In addition to being a screen diva, she can make us drool with her Instagram treats. She also has a thing for keeping her style simple and elegant, and the all-black outfit she just wore is stunning.

The Fast Company Innovation Festival, which brings together makers and innovators from all over the world, was attended by the 50-year-old in New York City. As co-founder of

Once Upon a Farm, Jennifer spoke on a panel about the company's initiatives and their goal to give kids wholesome snacks.

Keep reading to find out more.