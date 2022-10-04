Terry Bradshaw Once Impersonated 'Tom Brady' To Undergo Arm Surgery

Brady is now widely considered the greatest quarterback in NFL history. However, Bradshaw jokingly believes he's not at his level yet:
“Oh my goodness," Bradshaw said. "Let me tell you this, and you’re only going to get this from the original TB, all right? I went 4-0 in the Super Bowl. All right, first one. The second one to do it was the greatest of all time, Joe Montana. All right? He tied my record, never broke it.
“Then comes Tom Brady. I’m 4-0, Joe’s 4-0. Brady wins his seventh. Win eight, win nine, who cares? Now you take seven victories but you subtract his three losses and you come up with four. Four, four, four," Bradshaw concluded.
Regardless of who had the better career, it's crazy to think that both TBs have been linked to each other for decades now.