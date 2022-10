Like him or not, you cannot disrespect Giannis or his résumé.

He's worked his heart off to become one of the most dominant two-way players in the league, and he's put together the résumé of a first-ballot Hall of Famer before turning 28, which is more than Arenas or most NBA players can brag about.

Giannis is a six-time All-Star, two-time MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, NBA champion, and Finals MVP, so maybe he does understand a thing or two about the game.