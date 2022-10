Kylie Jenner is making a case for ugly-chic boots. The 25-year-old entrepreneur made quite a splash during Paris Fashion Week and proved to be a breakout style star with several note-worthy outfits.

The Kardashians star has been busy juggling her successful businesses and promoting the latest season of their Hulu show but found time to jet off to the City of Light for a week of head-turning fashion. Her most daring piece was a pair of controversial flip-flop boots.

Scroll down to see her look.