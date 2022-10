It was "free the nipples" season at Paris Fashion Week last month as many Haute Couture brands from Valentino to Stella McCartney and Courrèges embrace sheer fabrics. Supermodel Bella Hadid was the highlight of McCartney's fashion show as she strutted down the aisle in a see-through jumpsuit.

She also walked the Courrèges' fashion show in a sheer cropped top and made headlines for her Coperni paint-dress designed on the runway. She shared the moments on Instagram.