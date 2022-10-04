Julia Fox Opens Up About Having ADHD And OCD

The commenter asked Fox if she could make a video about navigating her career while being neurodivergent.

Fox said living with OCD and ADHD has been a rollercoaster because one minute she's hyper-productive and the next she feels unable to do anything.

It's been very difficult... I have a little bit of OCD as well, which I just realized was OCD, because I used to count the number of letters inside of words in my head, and I'd always want them to reach to 10.

Fox has been able to draw awareness as more people are dueting her original video.