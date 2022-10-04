Lindsay Lohan Is Back! See Photos From Her Upcoming Rom-Com 'Falling For Christmas'

Lindsay Lohan is back! It feels like the early 2000s again, and we have Netflix to thank for the return of our favorite Romantic-Comedy actresses. First, the news of Cameron Diaz's unretirement, and now teenage-movie star Lindsay Lohan is making her comeback in a Christmas Rom-Com alongside Glee alum Chord Overstreet.

The announcement had the internet in an excited uproar, with fans worldwide celebrating the return of The Parent Trap alum. It's only fitting that her grand re-entrance is in a movie of this caliber.