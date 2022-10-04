Rihanna Brings Back 2000s Style With Major Side Bangs

Close up of Rihanna
Getty | Johnny Nunez

Entertainment
chisom

Rihanna is a trendsetter, there's no doubt about that and if she says 2000s side bangs are coming back in style, then who are we to complain? The pop icon turned business mogul is getting ready to make her grand return to music and she's been making more public appearances.

During her pregnancy, Rih inspired women worldwide to experiment with their outfits as she dressed her bump in tradition-defying clothing. Now that she's a yummy mommy, the Caribbean goddess has flipped the script again and resurrected her early 2000s hairstyle - the Side Bangs!

The Latest

Starbucks Customer Is Astonished By Barista Who Tipped Herself With The Change

Drew Barrymore Reveals If She Would Ever Do 'Charlie's Angels 3' Alongside Lucy Liu & Cameron Diaz

Florence Pugh Flashes Breasts In Sheer Braless Valentino Dress Again

'90 Day Fiancé': Jovi Criticized For Being 'Too Controlling' After Not Wanting Yara To Travel To Ukraine

Kate Hudson Leaves Everyone Breathless In A Sheer Dress

Side Bangs Are In Again

Close up of Rihanna in NYC showing her side bangs
Getty | Johnny Nunez

Rih debuted her side bangs in New York City when she accompanied her partner, A$AP Rocky for his Rolling Loud headlining set. The singer showed up in a green and black ensemble consisting of a mini drawstring dress, thigh-high black boots, and an oversized two-toned jacket.

She styled her black hair in a low ponytail with a side bang drooping over her eye reminding us once again of her Rated R and Good Girl Gone Bad eras, specifically a look she wore in Take a Bow.

Entertainment

Christina Aguilera Puts On A Busty Display In See-Through Dress

By chisom

An Intimate Dinner

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky leave Olivetta Restaurant in West Hollywood
Getty | Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin

Riri rocked her side bangs with a short shoulder-length cut on Sunday night as she joined Rocky for a quiet 34th birthday celebration. The couple went to Olivetta Restaurant in West Hollywood for their intimate celebration.

The Barbadian singer wore a sheer black dress with a thigh-high slit and a black leather biker jacket paired with court shoes. It's not surprising that cameras caught this private moment because her return to the music scene stirred up happy reactions amongst her core fanbase (Navy) and the general public.

Saraya Flaunts Her Figure With An Eye-Catching Bikini After AEW Debut

Miley Cyrus Sets The Stage On Fire In Sexy Minidress

Back To The Studio

Rihanna leaving an L.A. restaurant with A$AP Rocky for his 34th Birthday celebration
Getty | Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin

Before announcing her return to music after a 6-year hiatus, fans already speculated its possibility because she'd been to the recording studio several times this year than over the last six years.

Her studio fashion became a talking point as she debuted her light full bangs and long black hair before switching to the side bang and layered dresses with coats.

Headlining The Super Bowl

Rihanna in Manhattan
Getty | Gotham

Rihanna's announcement about headlining the NFL Super Bowl Halftime show had the world at a standstill with her Instagram post generation almost 7 million likes and the Twitter post nearing 2 million likes (which is a lot!) and all she did was post her hand holding an NFL football.

The announcement explained why she returned to the studio as fans also speculate she may be recording new music or remixing her old songs. Whichever it is, we're glad to see the Bad Gal Back and hopefully, we get more Fenty Beauty makeup too!

Read Next

Must Read

'Massive Loss': Ric Flair And Thousands Of Fans Mourn The Death Of WWE Hall Of Famer Who Once Fought The Legendary Muhammad Ali

Miley Cyrus Sets The Stage On Fire In Sexy Minidress

Kate Hudson Leaves Everyone Breathless In A Sheer Dress

'Why Wear Clothes?': Paige Spiranac Makes Controversial Comments About LIV Golf's Dress Code

Mila Kunis Stuns In Plunging Little Black Dress

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.