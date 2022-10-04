Rihanna Brings Back 2000s Style With Major Side Bangs

Rihanna is a trendsetter, there's no doubt about that and if she says 2000s side bangs are coming back in style, then who are we to complain? The pop icon turned business mogul is getting ready to make her grand return to music and she's been making more public appearances.

During her pregnancy, Rih inspired women worldwide to experiment with their outfits as she dressed her bump in tradition-defying clothing. Now that she's a yummy mommy, the Caribbean goddess has flipped the script again and resurrected her early 2000s hairstyle - the Side Bangs!