On a scale of one to ten, how excited would you be to hear that Drew Barrymore and the rest of Charlie's Angels, Cameron Diaz & Lucy Liu, wouldn't mind a third part? If you're leaning towards 10 being extra excited, then we've got great news for you! Barrymore is down if her sisters are willing.

The actress revealed her heart's intent during a recent episode of the news segment on her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show.