Starbucks Customer Is Astonished By Barista Who Tipped Herself With The Change

The purpose of tipping is to express gratitude for excellent service, but as the minimum wage has remained stagnant, employees have grown accustomed to it. However, even though everyone could use a few extra dollars, especially those with very low-paying jobs, it does not feel right for workers to automatically assume that a customer's change is a tip for them to keep.

Recently, a TikToker and content creator, Lily Kate Holbert, made headlines for complaining that a Starbucks employee failed to return her change. Instead, the worker assumed the extra money from their transaction was a tip.

