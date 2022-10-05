'So Whiney And Lazy!': TikToker Sparks Debate On Mandatory Office Days To Maintain 'Company Culture' But The Office Is Empty

A TikTok video by Lo Hilton (@hilton.lo) with over 43,000 likes and that's been shared over 2,000 times has started a discussion on the social media platform about how businesses are forcing employees to come back to work. Although there aren't many people in the workplace post-pandemic.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses had to modify their operations to accommodate work-from-home alternatives due to government-imposed stay-at-home and social isolation directives. According to various studies, these changes ultimately worked out for the best.

Reports showed that remote employees became more productive and happier with their work-life balance. As a result of improved employee loyalty, fewer employees quit, and businesses generated more money per worker. In addition, companies save a lot of money on overhead expenses because of the reduction in turnover rates.

However, this was short-lived as the government began to ease restrictions, and business owners started to feel the pressure to get employees back into the office. The problem is that many employees don't want to go back due to the pandemic and the fear of contracting the virus. This fact was highlighted by Lo's ten-second TikTok clip, which shows that not many workers liked the idea of coming back to the office.

She wrote on the clip: "We really need everyone to come into the office at least twice a week to contribute to company culture," which was met with a lot of support in the comments.