'90 Day Fiancé': Jovi Criticized For Being 'Too Controlling' After Not Wanting Yara To Travel To Ukraine

Before having her Green Card interview, Yara, revealed on Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? that she would be unable to return to the country as a result of the war. Tearing up, she revealed that she missed her mom and country and would love to have been able to visit home.

As Yara was leaving the appointment, Jovi asked when she planned to travel to Europe. “Soon. As soon as I get my Green Card, I tell you that already,” she responded. Her response did not sit well with her husband, who had thought she would change her mind about traveling to Prague without him.