Jovi Dufren's disapproval of Yara Zaya's return to Ukraine is putting some strain on their relationship. The 90 Day Fiancé star's refusal to let Yara travel to war-torn Ukraine did not sit well with her friends who criticized him for being too controlling.
'90 Day Fiancé': Jovi Criticized For Being 'Too Controlling' After Not Wanting Yara To Travel To Ukraine
The Latest
'Massive Loss': Ric Flair And Thousands Of Fans Mourn The Death Of WWE Hall Of Famer Who Once Fought The Legendary Muhammad Ali
See Dennis Rodman's Shocking Opinion Of 7 Ft Legend Shaquille O'Neal Who Criticized Him For Not Showering And Partying Too Much
'Only Smart People Can Work Here': HR Makes Employees Take A Skill Test, Then It Completely Backfires When HR Scores The Lowest
Yara Would Not Be Traveling Home
Before having her Green Card interview, Yara, revealed on Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? that she would be unable to return to the country as a result of the war. Tearing up, she revealed that she missed her mom and country and would love to have been able to visit home.
As Yara was leaving the appointment, Jovi asked when she planned to travel to Europe. “Soon. As soon as I get my Green Card, I tell you that already,” she responded. Her response did not sit well with her husband, who had thought she would change her mind about traveling to Prague without him.
Yara's Friends Find Jovi Controlling
Later in the episode, Jovi went with Yara to a get-together with her girlfriends. Justifying his decision to tag along, he said in a confessional that he had hoped he and Yara would celebrate alone, but instead she wanted to “hang with her friends.” Upon the couple's arrival at the restaurant, Yara's friends were not so happy to see Jovi. One of Yara's friends, Adele, stated that she thinks he does not trust his wife and “wants to put her in this little box and watch her.”
Jovi Solicits Help From Yara's Friends
Despite the less than friendly reception, Jovi went on to solicit his wife's friends' help in making her wait to go to Europe. After the conversation with Yara's friends, her friend revealed that she thinks the reason Yovi does not want her to go is that he “has trust issues.”
Adele, however, confronted him directly. “I do feel like you're a tad bit controlling,” she told him. He denied it, stating that he only wanted to make sure his wife was safe. Jovi later informed Yara that her friends were worried that he is “too controlling.” After her husband's explanation, Yara shared that she would ultimately make her own decision.
Jovi And Yara's Relationship
Jovi and Yara have been married for two years and share a daughter named Mylah, 2. The TLC stars have had quite a rocky relationship trying to balance their social lives and parenting responsibilities. They met online via a travel dating app and in 2018, Jovi and Yara met in person after communicating via WhatsApp for three months.
Jovi proposed four months later and Yara had a miscarriage shortly after but got pregnant again. With 90 days to get married and Yara pregnant again, the pair had a small wedding on February 14, 2020. The couple welcomed their first child Mylah Angelina Dufren on September 3, 2020.