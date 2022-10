Dennis Rodman is widely considered one of the greatest rebounders and defensive players of all time among NBA fans.

But his larger-than-life persona, eccentricities, and never-ending controversies also made him one of the most famous athletes to ever live, especially when he was at the peak of his career.

Needless to say, Rodman often had trouble — or no interest whatsoever — in separating his life off the court from his NBA career, which didn't always sit well with his teammates.