Ana De Armas Shows Off Her Killer Abs In A Retro Pin-Up Girl Bikini

Ana De Armas in metallic-gold dress with statement drop-down earrings.
Ever since Blonde's release on Netflix on September 28, Ana de Armas has been the talk of the town. And while the movie, a partial biopic telling the story of Marilyn Monroe's life before fame, was met with backlash by viewers calling out its "misogynistic" script, Ana's performance continues to be praised more than two weeks after the film's debut at the Venice International Film Festival.

Fans logging onto Instagram last week were surprised by the Cuban-Spanish actress with a glamorous BTS carousel from the set, one sparking an outpour of love and support in the comments. Among the images, mostly heartwarming cast pics and candid selfies, Ana's sculpted legs and abs thrilled viewers in a pair of retro bikini shots reenacting a famous Marilyn Monroe photoshoot.

Pin-Up Bombshell

Ana De Armas in high-slit black maxi skirt, metallic-gold crop top, and strappy heels on the red carpet.
Followers scrolling through the slideshow were first welcomed by a gorgeous image of Anna holding hands with co-star Bobby Cannavale, who plays Marilyn’s second husband, Joe DiMaggio, in the movie. A couple of slides in, Ana is channeling the silver screen icon in a pin-up-style shot on a green bale.

In the picture, she is wearing an orange two-piece swimsuit, stretching her lean body and flaunting her killer abs. She's got both hands tucked behind her head and one knee hiked up on the bale, while her other leg is spread across onto a wooden stool. Rocking a high-waist mini skirt with a flirty lace-up panel on the side, she exposes her toned midriff in a front-tie bikini top. Barefooted and with luscious red curls (Marilyn's natural hair color), she shoots a beaming "Marilyn" smile at the camera.

Fans Go Wild

Ana De Armas in white minidress and black ankle boots at an event.
Sitting at over 878,900 likes on Ana's Instagram as of this writing, the offering included a second swimsuit look depicting a more familiar image of Marilyn. In the shot, Anna portrays her with the famous blonde ringlets, all while clad in a pink one-piece that shows off her lean legs.

Also shared with fans was a black-and-white photo with Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams, along with a sunny beachside selfie with Adrien Brody. "Some of my favorite bts moments during the making of BLONDE," the actress wrote in the caption.

Naturally, Ana's admirers were overjoyed with the post and piled on the praises for the Golden Globe nominee. "Your performance was sensational @ana_d_armas 👏❤️ Brava!!!" said one person, with another adding: "Beautiful work.love you❤️."

Pilates Legs

Ana De Armas in white lace corset mini dress.
Those wandering about the secret to Ana's chiseled pins, recently attracting eyeballs on the cover of Variety, the 34-year-old has dished to Vogue in the past that she stays in shape with Pilates. Crediting it for "keeping me sane" in a July 2021 interview, she shared: “I’ve been going to this beautiful pilates studio very close to my hotel. It’s in this gorgeous old majestic building on the top floor with windows to the river.”

She Does Her Own Stunts

Ana De Armas in black mini dress with gold detailing blows a kiss at the press.
Speaking of Vogue confessions, the Knives Out star told the British version of the magazine last March that she likes doing her own stunts. "I have to prepare for this action film I’m doing [most likely, the James Bond blockbuster No Time To Die] with really intense, physical work, training, and choreographies," she said.

Ana added: "I do it from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and then I get a break – and then on the weekends I go to the shooting range and I practice shooting with firing arms that I have to use in the film. And some knife training, too."

