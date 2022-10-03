Ana De Armas Shows Off Her Killer Abs In A Retro Pin-Up Girl Bikini

Ever since Blonde's release on Netflix on September 28, Ana de Armas has been the talk of the town. And while the movie, a partial biopic telling the story of Marilyn Monroe's life before fame, was met with backlash by viewers calling out its "misogynistic" script, Ana's performance continues to be praised more than two weeks after the film's debut at the Venice International Film Festival.

Fans logging onto Instagram last week were surprised by the Cuban-Spanish actress with a glamorous BTS carousel from the set, one sparking an outpour of love and support in the comments. Among the images, mostly heartwarming cast pics and candid selfies, Ana's sculpted legs and abs thrilled viewers in a pair of retro bikini shots reenacting a famous Marilyn Monroe photoshoot.

