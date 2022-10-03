What are the odds that Hollywood hunk Zac Efron will pick up a decades-long role in the Marvel franchise? There have been some rumors about Zac Efron joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe family for a while now. The actor recently addressed the rumors of joining the MCU and being linked to Wolverine in his latest couch session on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Zac also shared the true story behind his new movie, The Greatest Beer Run Ever.
Zac Efron Reacts To Rumors Of Marvel Trying To Cast A 'Zac Efron Type'
Zac Addressed Speculations On Marvel's 'Zac Efron Type' Cast
During the episode, Fallon brought up the rumors of Marvel searching for a "Zac Efron type." He inquired if Zac was aware of the rumor. The actor responded, "Really? Wow, they could just call me," Jimmy continued and asked if Zac had been approached by Marvel due to rumors of him playing Wolverine. To this rumor, the 34-year-old replied, "I think Hugh's still doing that pretty well."
Fallon inquired further and joked if Zac could get Hugh's blessing to play Wolverine since they co-starred in The Greatest Showman. Still being cheeky, Zac replied, " Yeah, I guess I had my foot in the door on that one." He sarcastically added, "I should go talk to him."
Addressing The True Story Which Inspired His New Movie
Jimmy also brought up Zac's new movie, The Greatest Beer Run Ever, stating he was surprised it was true. The actor in response to this shared the movie was indeed inspired by a true story. The actor shared, "It all really happened." He continued and explained the main character's journey to Vietnam.
Chickie Donohue's friends were fighting in Vietnam and he felt powerless being stuck in New York. Zac continued that after a playful suggestion in the bar and bad press coming in about the war, Chickie decided to show support for his friends. "So, he decided to get a duffle bag full of beer, and actually go to the Vietnam frontline and deliver each of his enlisted friends a beer, just to say thank you."
Storyline Of 'The Greatest Beer Run Ever' Explained
The Greatest Beer Run Ever is a true story based on John Donohue. It showed the length at which the then 26-year-old went to deliver beer to his friends during the war in Vietnam. At that time, John was a U. S. Marine Corps veteran and was working as a merchant seaman. While he was out in the bar one night, a crazy idea was raised by someone.
The person proposed that one of them should go to Vietnam, locate their friends, and deliver beers to them. John decided to go on the great journey to deliver beer to his friends amidst the war. The movie, The Greatest Beer Run Ever, showed how the character Chickie was determined to support his friends despite all the danger he had to encounter.
Cast And Crew Of The War Dramady Film
The movie included a lot of amazing casts. Zac Efron starred as Chickie Donohue. Also, Russell Crowe starred as a war photographer, Arthur Coates. Bill Murray also starred in the movie The Colonel. Other characters include Make Picking, Will Ropp, Archie Renaux, Kyle Allen, Ruby Ashbourne Serkis, and Matt Cook. The movie was directed by Peter Farrelly. The movie was also co-written by Peter, Brian Currie, and Pete Jones.