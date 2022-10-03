Zac Efron Reacts To Rumors Of Marvel Trying To Cast A 'Zac Efron Type'

Zac Efron
Shutterstock | 673594

Entertainment
Ashabi Azeez

What are the odds that Hollywood hunk Zac Efron will pick up a decades-long role in the Marvel franchise? There have been some rumors about Zac Efron joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe family for a while now. The actor recently addressed the rumors of joining the MCU and being linked to Wolverine in his latest couch session on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Zac also shared the true story behind his new movie, The Greatest Beer Run Ever

The Latest

'90 Day Fiancé': Jovi Criticized For Being 'Too Controlling' After Not Wanting Yara To Travel To Ukraine

'Massive Loss': Ric Flair And Thousands Of Fans Mourn The Death Of WWE Hall Of Famer Who Once Fought The Legendary Muhammad Ali

See Dennis Rodman's Shocking Opinion Of 7 Ft Legend Shaquille O'Neal Who Criticized Him For Not Showering And Partying Too Much

'Only Smart People Can Work Here': HR Makes Employees Take A Skill Test, Then It Completely Backfires When HR Scores The Lowest

Amal Clooney Stuns In Glittery Gold Versace Flapper Dress

Zac Addressed Speculations On Marvel's 'Zac Efron Type' Cast

During the episode, Fallon brought up the rumors of Marvel searching for a "Zac Efron type." He inquired if Zac was aware of the rumor. The actor responded, "Really? Wow, they could just call me," Jimmy continued and asked if Zac had been approached by Marvel due to rumors of him playing Wolverine. To this rumor, the 34-year-old replied, "I think Hugh's still doing that pretty well." 

Fallon inquired further and joked if Zac could get Hugh's blessing to play Wolverine since they co-starred in The Greatest Showman. Still being cheeky, Zac replied, " Yeah, I guess I had my foot in the door on that one." He sarcastically added, "I should go talk to him." 

Entertainment

'I’m Literally Disgusted!': Netflix Users Couldn't Stand Watching Even 20 Minutes Of The Much-Anticipated 'Blonde'

By chisom

Addressing The True Story Which Inspired His New Movie

Jimmy also brought up Zac's new movie, The Greatest Beer Run Ever, stating he was surprised it was true. The actor in response to this shared the movie was indeed inspired by a true story. The actor shared, "It all really happened." He continued and explained the main character's journey to Vietnam.

Chickie Donohue's friends were fighting in Vietnam and he felt powerless being stuck in New York. Zac continued that after a playful suggestion in the bar and bad press coming in about the war, Chickie decided to show support for his friends. "So, he decided to get a duffle bag full of beer, and actually go to the Vietnam frontline and deliver each of his enlisted friends a beer, just to say thank you."

'I Kept Forgetting': Zendaya Talks Andrew Garfield’s Accent And Emotional Scenes

Kate Beckinsale Celebrates The Holidays With Beloved Pets

Storyline Of 'The Greatest Beer Run Ever' Explained

The Greatest Beer Run Ever is a true story based on John Donohue. It showed the length at which the then 26-year-old went to deliver beer to his friends during the war in Vietnam. At that time, John was a U. S. Marine Corps veteran and was working as a merchant seaman. While he was out in the bar one night, a crazy idea was raised by someone.

The person proposed that one of them should go to Vietnam, locate their friends, and deliver beers to them. John decided to go on the great journey to deliver beer to his friends amidst the war. The movie, The Greatest Beer Run Ever, showed how the character Chickie was determined to support his friends despite all the danger he had to encounter. 

Cast And Crew Of The War Dramady Film 

The movie included a lot of amazing casts. Zac Efron starred as Chickie Donohue. Also, Russell Crowe starred as a war photographer, Arthur Coates. Bill Murray also starred in the movie The Colonel. Other characters include Make Picking, Will Ropp, Archie Renaux, Kyle Allen, Ruby Ashbourne Serkis, and Matt Cook. The movie was directed by Peter Farrelly. The movie was also co-written by Peter, Brian Currie, and Pete Jones. 

Read Next

Must Read

'I’m Literally Disgusted!': Netflix Users Couldn't Stand Watching Even 20 Minutes Of The Much-Anticipated 'Blonde'

'She Was NOT Having It': TJ Maxx Cashier Boldly Dismisses Manager's Request Over The Intercom

'Massive Loss': Ric Flair And Thousands Of Fans Mourn The Death Of WWE Hall Of Famer Who Once Fought The Legendary Muhammad Ali

'Never Have Anyone To Hug You': Dennis Rodman Starts Tearing Up As He Gets Candid About His Rough Childhood

'I'm A Gym Rat Now': Billie Eilish Embraces Lifestyle Change After Injury

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.