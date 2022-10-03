Zac Efron Reacts To Rumors Of Marvel Trying To Cast A 'Zac Efron Type'

During the episode, Fallon brought up the rumors of Marvel searching for a "Zac Efron type." He inquired if Zac was aware of the rumor. The actor responded, "Really? Wow, they could just call me," Jimmy continued and asked if Zac had been approached by Marvel due to rumors of him playing Wolverine. To this rumor, the 34-year-old replied, "I think Hugh's still doing that pretty well."

Fallon inquired further and joked if Zac could get Hugh's blessing to play Wolverine since they co-starred in The Greatest Showman. Still being cheeky, Zac replied, " Yeah, I guess I had my foot in the door on that one." He sarcastically added, "I should go talk to him."