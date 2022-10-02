'Never Have Anyone To Hug You': Dennis Rodman Starts Tearing Up As He Gets Candid About His Rough Childhood

Dennis "The Worm" Rodman is one of the greatest American basketballers of all time, with five championship titles. He earned his nickname for his ability to snake through any defense and deliver the necessary wins for his team.

In no time, he became a hot commodity playing as a Power Forward for two of the biggest teams in America, the Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Lakers. However, the road to the top wasn't smooth, and he shared his experience in his 2019 documentary - 30 for 30 Rodman: For Better or Worse.