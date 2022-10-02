Cindy Crawford Looks Stunning At The Clooney Foundation's Award Night

Cindy Crawford and her husband, Rande Gerber, attended the inaugural ceremony of Amal and George Clooney's Albie Awards last Thursday. The two couples have been friends for years, with Clooney and Gerber starting a business together and continuing to strengthen their relationship.

The Clooneys were guests at Good Morning America, where they revealed the motive of their new award ceremony and its contribution to justice. They also told Gayle King about how they handpicked the guests and presenters at the event to match their values and mission.