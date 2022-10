Rebel Wilson is still in her Barbiecore era as she attends the BFI Luminous Fundraising Gala in London wearing a pink silk dress. The actress declared her love for pink, and since her weight loss, she's been experimenting more with styles.

Losing over 80 pounds has made us see more of the pitch-perfect star, and we are here for all of it. Her decision to make 2020 her ‘year of health’ has definitely paid off, and we're living for it!