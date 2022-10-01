Emily Ratajkowski Wears Eye-Popping Jacket With No Shirt On Underneath

Close up of Emily Ratajkowski
Getty | Christian Vierig

Entertainment
chisom

Loewe is famous for its innovative designs, and the Spring-Summer 2023 collection lives up to the brand's hype. Celebrities worldwide trooped into Paris for the runway show last week, including supermodel Emily Ratajkowski who wore a daring denim-on-denim style.

The grunge high-fashion look stood out from the rest despite it not being the first time a celebrity would show up at fashion week in jeans (re: Kanye West and Julia Fox for Schiaparelli last year.) Ratajkowski's style brought something different that only Loewe could deliver effortlessly.

Check it out below

Loewe Fashion Show In Paris

Emily Ratajkowski in denim Loewe At Paris Fashion Week 2023
Getty | Jacopo Raule

All eyes were on Ratajkowski at the Loewe fashion show in Paris as she walked into the event in her all-denim outfit. She wore a jean jacket fashioned after a Canadian Tuxedo hence its double lapel on the front. The top had an oversized balloon sleeve masking her toned arms.

She knotted the top and wore nothing underneath, showing her perky boobs and toned abs. Her complimentary pants were baggy with a deconstructed panel on the back, giving the two-in-one bottoms a flappy style.

Keeping It Natural

Close up of Emily Ratajkowski wearing chunky lip sunglasses from Loewe
Getty | Edward Berthelot

EmRata was feeling her look as she whipped out her iPhone for a quick selfie before heading inside. She wore her hair in a sleek straight style with light bangs framing her lightly made-up face.

Ratajkowski finished the look with chunky black sunglasses from the collection, as seen in the picture taken outside. She said it was a,

"beautiful morning, [with] beautiful people, [at a] beautiful show."

Then she sent "so much love" to the designer Jonathan Anderson for inviting her.

Dating Again

Close up of Emily Ratajkowski in Paris wearing Loewe Sunglasses
Getty | Edward Berthelot

Although EmRata has been having the time of her life in Europe, there have been rumors of her dating Bullet Train actor Brad Pitt. The model's refusal to wear her wedding ring following the rumors further confirmed its truth.

She also traveled to Mallorca amidst fashion week to relax with her son, Sylvester, between dating Pitt, who allegedly thinks, "she's the hottest thing on the planet." Fans are eager for updates on "Bratajkowski," but the couple's representatives insist they're keeping things lowkey and taking it slow.

Updates On 'Bratajkowski's' Relationship Status

Brad Pitt in a Tuxedo at the Venice International Film Festival 2022
Getty | Mondadori Portfolio

Cosmopolitan says they're both confused because of their individual drama.

The model is dealing with a messy divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard, while the Oscar-winning actor is embroiled in a bitter custody battle with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. Page Six confirmed EmRata's separation from her husband when a source said he's a dog and serial cheater.

