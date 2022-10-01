Emily Ratajkowski Wears Eye-Popping Jacket With No Shirt On Underneath

Loewe is famous for its innovative designs, and the Spring-Summer 2023 collection lives up to the brand's hype. Celebrities worldwide trooped into Paris for the runway show last week, including supermodel Emily Ratajkowski who wore a daring denim-on-denim style.

The grunge high-fashion look stood out from the rest despite it not being the first time a celebrity would show up at fashion week in jeans (re: Kanye West and Julia Fox for Schiaparelli last year.) Ratajkowski's style brought something different that only Loewe could deliver effortlessly.

Check it out below