Christina Aguilera received the honor of the "Spirit of Hope Award" at the 2022 Latin Billboard Awards show this weekend. She attended the event held in the Watsco Center in Corey Gables, Florida, in a custom-made red lace dress.

Later, the 41-year-old changed into a figure-hugging black dress for her honorary performance before accepting her award. Aguilera, who's of Latin origin, returned to her roots early this year by releasing music in her native language for the first time in 20 years.