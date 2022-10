Britney Spears' maxi denim dress remains a cultural reset that even the greatest fashion icons like Katy Perry and now Megan Fox recreate. Fox and her fiancé, Colson Baker, a.k.a. Machine Gun Kelly, recreated the iconic Britney and JT moment from the 2001 Songwriter's Roundtable with The Hollywood Report.

The couple infused their style in the recreation, with Fox glamming it up in a chic layered style and Baker going full punk rock, as seen on Instagram.

Check it out.