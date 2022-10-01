Kylie Jenner Steps Out In A Daring Braless Crochet Minidress

Kylie Jenner stepped out for the first time in a long while last week to attend Paris Fashion Week with her best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou. The mother of two painted the city of love red with her fashion style from Schiaparelli to Coperni, Loewe, and Balmain and updated us via Instagram.

Jenner's choices showed off her post-baby body and reminded fans why she became a fashion icon at a young age. The 25-year-old millionaire felt right at home in Paris, showing us the perfect way to close the Summer and welcome Fall.