Kylie Jenner Steps Out In A Daring Braless Crochet Minidress

Kylie Jenner stepped out for the first time in a long while last week to attend Paris Fashion Week with her best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou. The mother of two painted the city of love red with her fashion style from Schiaparelli to Coperni, Loewe, and Balmain and updated us via Instagram.

Jenner's choices showed off her post-baby body and reminded fans why she became a fashion icon at a young age. The 25-year-old millionaire felt right at home in Paris, showing us the perfect way to close the Summer and welcome Fall.

A Balmain Beauty In Paris

Kylie Jenner attends the Balmain Runway Fashion Show in Paris wearing a Knitted risque dress
Jenner wore a Balmain dress fresh off the runway that left jaws dropping to the floor. The crochet nude minidress had a plunging neckline and tiny cups revealing her full cleavage, while the skirt had see-through knits showing her underwear.

She paired the skintight gown with pencil-style French tips and clear stiletto mules and styled her black hair in her signature sleeked low bun with a deep center part. Jenner also rocked her signature nude makeup with overlined full lips.

Stassie Accompanies Her Bestfriend

Kylie Jenner in a knitted Balmain Dress at the 2022 Paris Fashion Week Show in September
Jenner's best friend, Karanikolaou, also accompanied her or the Balmain runway show in another piece from the collection. She chose a more demure but no less summer-worthy dress - a braided tan minidress with tassels on a fringe hem. The model's gown also had a short V-neckline teasing the top o her cleavage.

Although she mirrored Jenner's makeup style, wearing matte lipstick in a dark tan shade on her full lips, the model wore her hair long and curly, reaching her back.

Opening Up About The Name Controversy

Kylie Jenner in a knitted Balmain dress at Paris Fashion Week 2022
This outing comes on the heels of the Kardashian-Jenner's new TV show, The Kardashians, on Hulu airing the second episode of its second season. In that episode, she discussed the controversial name change for her second child, a boy, who came earlier this year.

Jenner and her partner, Travis Scott, first announced his name as Wolf, but they changed it when another celebrity accused them of copying it. Jenner admitted it was a rushed decision because they had to submit a name for the birth certificate.

Is The New Name Snowy?

She told her mom, Kris Jenner, that they feel out new names occasionally and try what they like for a day before changing their minds. Although Jenner and Travis haven't changed his name on the birth certificate, the current popular choice is "Snowy," thanks to his cousin, True Thompson. The four-year-old referred to her cousin Snowy on a facetime call between her mother, Khloe Kardashian, and Jenner.

