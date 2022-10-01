Lin-Manuel Miranda Gives A Reality Check To 'The Little Mermaid' Haters

Many fans of Disney's upcoming The Little Mermaid remake are eager to see Halle Bailey's live-action portrayal of Ariel in the film. The viral videos of young Black children showing great excitement to see Bailey's new interpretation of the character in the recently released teaser suggest that this may be particularly true for them. However, not everyone is thrilled with the choice of Ariel, believing that her skin tone shouldn't have changed as she went from animated to live-action.

The complaints about the casting are being rejected by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who served as producer and collaborated with Alan Menken on four brand-new songs. Miranda, a participant in the movie who has seen Bailey in part, vehemently disputes the idea that she wasn't the best option they could have made.

