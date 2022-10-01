'You're Not Afraid Of Rats?': Serena Williams Shares Hilarious Story Of How She Tried To Get Rid Of Future Husband Alexis Ohanian When They First Met

Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian are power couple goals with the way they love each other out loud and win in their individual careers. Since welcoming their daughter Olympia, the trio has served looks and gorgeousness on the internet from attending the Gucci Spring-Summer fashion show together to cheering Williams at her final US Opens match.

Ohanian was a guest on Stephen Colbert's show in 2015, and they dished on their first meeting, and the Grand Slam champion retold the story this year during her time on The Drew Barrymore Show.