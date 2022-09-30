Dua Lipa And Trevor Noah Spotted Kissing Amidst His Resignation From 'The Daily Show'

As for Noah leaving the Comedy Central show, the TV host broke the news during yesterday's taping. He expressed "gratitude" for his time at the helm and described the journey, which for him began in 2015 when he took over the mantle from Jon Stewart, as "wild."
"I remember when we first started, so many people thought it was a crazy bet; I still think it was a crazy choice, this random African… what a journey it's been. It's been absolutely amazing," told the live audience.
Noah added: "After the seven years, my time is up. In the most beautiful way. I've loved hosting this show."
According to the Daily Mail, which cites ShowbuzzDaily.com, the late-night infotainment show has seen a sharp drop in viewership after Stewart's departure -- from around 1.5 million per episode, and as high as 2.5 million in 2013, to just 363,000 in the week of September19-25. Running every week from Monday to Thursday, the show is regularly nominated for Emmy Awards but hasn't won since Noah took over.