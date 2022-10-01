'My Jaw Just Hit The Floor': DoorDash Customer Is Furious After Receiving Raw Rolls With Cooking Instructions

Millions of people rely on food delivery services for their regular meals. Having your favorite meals sent right to your doorstep saves you the time of having to cook or drive out to order. But, if the restaurant you order from gives you food you must cook yourself, is the service still worth it?

One customer was shocked that the food she ordered from Logan's Roadhouse was raw and came with cooking instructions. "I guess it was too much for them to do their job," says Mariah (@iah_h). Confused about her order, Mariah headed to TikTok to share her story.

