See Jennifer Aniston Get Fit As She Jogs On 'The Morning Show' Set

Renewed for its third season in January, The Morning Show is expected to be released in early 2023. Levy and Jackson are staying on the air and will be joined by a couple of new faces, including Mad Men star Jon Hamm. Coming on board as a regular cast member, Hamm will be playing a corporate titan named Paul Marks, who sets his sights on the fictional network that airs the show.

Aniston and Hamm have already shot some scenes together, with their characters looking all romantic in set photos from the Coney Island fair on September 28.

Another addition this new season is Sleepy Hollow alum Nicole Beharie.

Aniston and Witherspoon were nominated for an Emmy for The Morning Show in 2020 and 2022, respectively. They both lost out to Zendaya, who won the award with her performance in Euphoria.