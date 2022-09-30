See Jennifer Aniston Get Fit As She Jogs On 'The Morning Show' Set

Getting her jog on! Jennifer Aniston was spotted going for a run on The Morning Show set on September 30, and, as usual, the movie star brought her style A-game.
If anyone can make leggings look stylish, it's Jennifer Aniston. During her early morning jogging session on Friday, the ageless beauty rocked an all-black look, topped off with a gray baseball cap several shades lighter than her Nike sneakers. She highlighted her lean legs in a pair of skintight pants and wore a cozy zip-up hoodie to keep herself warm.
Judging by paparazzi photos from the Brooklyn movie set, it's easy to see how the 53-year-old maintains her enviable figure. After a brief stretching session, Aniston got into the zone and looked like she was putting all her heart and soul into keeping up with her fitness regime. Snapping between shooting scenes on 5th Avenue, she kept perfect focus while listening to her Apple Air Pods.
This comes just one day after Aniston was seen catching up with co-star Reese Witherspoon on set as The Morning Show cast reunited to film the third season. The ladies exuded elegance in their classy fall coats, with the Friends alum once again opting for an all-black look. She looked effortless in a lapelled overcoat worn with a silky jumpsuit and open-toe sandals. Meanwhile, Witherspoon, 46, highlighted her long blond tresses in an electric-blue coat, which she accessorized with silver pumps and a matching bag.
A star and executive producer, Aniston plays Alex Levy in the hit Apple TV+ series. Her character co-hosts The Morning Show with Witherspoon's Bradley Jackson -- an impulsive local news correspondent who replaces Levy's former co-anchor, Mitch Kessler (played by Steve Carell) after he is fired in the first season while swept up in sexual misconduct claims.
Renewed for its third season in January, The Morning Show is expected to be released in early 2023. Levy and Jackson are staying on the air and will be joined by a couple of new faces, including Mad Men star Jon Hamm. Coming on board as a regular cast member, Hamm will be playing a corporate titan named Paul Marks, who sets his sights on the fictional network that airs the show.
Aniston and Hamm have already shot some scenes together, with their characters looking all romantic in set photos from the Coney Island fair on September 28.
Another addition this new season is Sleepy Hollow alum Nicole Beharie.
Aniston and Witherspoon were nominated for an Emmy for The Morning Show in 2020 and 2022, respectively. They both lost out to Zendaya, who won the award with her performance in Euphoria.