Miley Cyrus shared a heartwarming voicemail from the late Taylor Hawkins on her Instagram. The 29-year-old singer has been emotional since news broke that the Foo Fighters drummer passed away.

Sharing her grief with her millions of followers, Miley posted a voicemail from Hawkins, who had a 'special request' for the singer. She honored her good friend by fulfilling that request in the star-studded tribute concert for the beloved rockstar.

Scroll down below to hear the voicemail.