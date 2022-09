Emily Ratajkowksi is giving revenge body post-separation from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard. After strutting her stuff on the Versace Spring-Summer '23, she traveled to Spain for a relaxing vacation on Cala Pi Island.

Lately, an insider revealed she's nursing a low-key romance with Bullet Train actor Brad Pitt. While both camps haven't said anything to confirm the rumor, we know from a recent TikTok that the supermodel is dating again.