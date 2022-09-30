Bebe Rexha Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Latex Catsuit

Bebe Rexha in plunging black dress at an event.
Getty | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Entertainment
Alexandra Lozovschi

Bebe Rexha was a total vixen in a black latex catsuit at JBL Fest 2022. Performing on opening night, the JBL ambassador went into full bombshell mode in a sexy creation by Venus Prototype (the same brand behind Christina Aguilera's show-stopping looks at LA Pride) and lit up the stage at House of JBL in Vegas on September 27.

Sharing the look on Instagram the following day, the pop sensation titillated her 10.7 million followers with a sizzling photoshoot by Kristen Jan Wong and got some attention from Miley Cyrus' big brother, Trace Cyrus.

Scroll for photos!

The Latest

Dua Lipa And Trevor Noah Spotted Kissing Amidst His Resignation From 'The Daily Show'

Paige Spiranac Reveals Why Her Doctor Appointments Are So Uncomfortable

'This Is Not The Representation We're Looking For': Netflix Removes LGBTQ Tag From Dahmer Following Criticism From Viewers

Emily Ratajkowksi Bares Legs In Thigh-High Slit Amidst New Romance Rumor

'Some Things You Just Can’t Give Up': Sylvester Stallone Predicted That Arnold Schwarzenegger Wouldn't Stop This Habit That Nearly Killed Him

Her Best 'Catwoman' Impersonation

Bebe Rexha in black latex catsuit performs at JBL Fest 2022.
Getty | Kevin Mazur

If anyone can make the shooting pool look hot, it's certainly Bebe Rexha. The Albanian beauty brought some serious heat as she got down on all fours atop a pool table and opened her legs, staring into to camera with seductively parted lips. Another shot spotlighted her hourglass figure and portrayed Rexha on her knees, getting some final touches for her hair and makeup team.

Clad in skin-tight latex from head to toe, the 33-year-old flaunted her busty chest in a pair of close-ups that oozed sultriness. Although her one-piece had a mock neckline that completely covered her decolletage, her voluptuous assets were highlighted by a sparkling, stone-encrusted pendant attached to the collar.

See her Instagram post below!

Entertainment

Sofia Vergara Flaunts Her Curves In A Sheer Dress While Dancing On A Boat

By chisom

Serving Curves & Taking Names

Bebe Rexha in black latex catsuit performs with backup dancers at JBL Fest 2022.
Getty | Denise Truscello

Elsewhere in the five-part slideshow currently sitting at 188,100-plus likes, the "Baby, I'm Jealous" hitmaker was sprawled on a colorful divan, with a matte black backdrop calling even more attention to her glossy outfit. Lounging on the side, she hiked up a knee and rested her arm on top, affording a detailed look at her attire that came with fingerless gloves and high-heel boots.

"Whatever happens at JBL FEST stays at JBL FEST," she wrote in the caption, sparking an outpour of gushing comments from fans and celebrities alike.

Among the fellow musicians to chime in on the suggestive post was Trace Cyrus, who left a black heart emoji. "Well damn..🤣I wasn’t ready 🖤🖤🧿," wrote Mob Wives star Drita D'Avanzo, while a comment from JBL read: "Gorgeous 🤩 stunning 🤩 iconic 🤩." People also complimented her 2010s-inspired puff hairstyle and told her she was "an absolute QUEEN."

Keep going for more photos!

Kate Beckinsale Shows Off Her Amazing Legs In A Bikini And High Heels

Jennifer Aniston Stuns In Tight Jeans On The Set Of 'The Morning Show'

Latex-Mania At JBL Fest

Bebe Rexha in red latex minidress at JBL Fest 2022.
Getty | Kevin Mazur

Bebe Rexha went all latex for JBL Fest, with the star showing off another festival look in a follow-up post of a slinky red mini dress. Paired with a black choker and strappy silver heels, it clung to her every curve, its ruched style accentuating her sinuous figure. Meanwhile, the bandeau design bared her arms and shoulders while a thigh-skimming hemline exposed her legs.

"#JBLFEST Was such a blast!" read the caption.

More photos are below!

Promoting Her Latest Music Video

Bebe Rexha rocks all-black leather look in high-slit maxi skirt, bandeau crop top, and bomber jacket.
Getty | Denise Truscello

This comes after the Grammy nominee delivered more latex goodness on the Gram while showcasing the blue catsuit from her just released "I'm Good" music video. Rexha, who performed the song at JBL Fest along with hits such as "Me Myself & I," "In the Name of Love," and "Say My Name," posted a three-part carousel of the outfit and got nearly 3,400 comments from followers.

More photos of the catsuit, which featured a lace-up panel in the back, were shared by her stylist, Sam Woolf.

Watch Bebe Rexha and David Guetta's "I'm Good" music video below and spot the look!

Read Next

Must Read

Saraya Flaunts Her Figure With An Eye-Catching Bikini After AEW Debut

Mandy Rose Shows Off Her Ripped Abs In A Sexy String Bikini

Miley Cyrus Sets The Stage On Fire In Sexy Minidress

NBA Legend Michael Jordan & Lewis Hamilton Team Up For Exclusive NASCAR Deal

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.