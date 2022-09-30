Bebe Rexha Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Latex Catsuit

If anyone can make the shooting pool look hot, it's certainly Bebe Rexha. The Albanian beauty brought some serious heat as she got down on all fours atop a pool table and opened her legs, staring into to camera with seductively parted lips. Another shot spotlighted her hourglass figure and portrayed Rexha on her knees, getting some final touches for her hair and makeup team.

Clad in skin-tight latex from head to toe, the 33-year-old flaunted her busty chest in a pair of close-ups that oozed sultriness. Although her one-piece had a mock neckline that completely covered her decolletage, her voluptuous assets were highlighted by a sparkling, stone-encrusted pendant attached to the collar.

See her Instagram post below!