Bebe Rexha Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Latex Catsuit

Bebe Rexha was a total vixen in a black latex catsuit at JBL Fest 2022. Performing on opening night, the JBL ambassador went into full bombshell mode in a sexy creation by Venus Prototype (the same brand behind Christina Aguilera's show-stopping looks at LA Pride) and lit up the stage at House of JBL in Vegas on September 27.
Sharing the look on Instagram the following day, the pop sensation titillated her 10.7 million followers with a sizzling photoshoot by Kristen Jan Wong and got some attention from Miley Cyrus' big brother, Trace Cyrus.
