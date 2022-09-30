'This Is Not The Representation We're Looking For': Netflix Removes LGBTQ Tag From Dahmer Following Criticism From Viewers

The Ryan Murphy-produced Dahmer miniseries on Netflix is no longer identified as "LGBTQ" on the streaming platform amid outcry from viewers.

Until last Friday, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story was included under the "horror" category on Netflix's platform along with other categories like "vintage crime," "psychological," and "LGBTQ."

Reports indicate that the tag was formally taken off on September 23, 2022. Before then, viewers and subscribers had expressed their displeasure with the label's use on social media.

