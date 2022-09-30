DC Fans Shocked That Another Beloved Series Has Been Removed From HBO Max Forever

The cancellation of Aquaman: King of Atlantis, a fate shared by other DC animated series, could mean a potential tax write-off for Warner Bros. Discovery in the context of the impending merger. Formed in April, the media conglomerate aims to launch the new-and-improved streaming service next summer and will be joining together HBO Max and Discovery+ content into a broader service that has “something for everyone in the household,” Warner Bros. Discovery’s global streaming chief, Jean-Briac Perrette, said in a statement.

The move is part of an ambitious strategy to hit 130 million paying subscribers by 2025 -- an over 40 percent increase from the combined 92 million subscribers currently on HBO Max and Discovery Plus. For context, in July Netflix capped 220 million paying subscribers worldwide, while Disney+ hit around 138 million in May.