Logan Paul's venture into boxing shows fans that it's never too late to develop new talents. The former YouTuber first forayed into the world of combat spot in 2018 after going up against fellow YouTuber KSI.

Although some enthusiasts don't recognize him as a professional boxer because of his background, he's fought the top-level boxer of this generation - Floyd "Money" Mayweather. The influencer revealed that another big boxing star reached out to him for a fight, but he turned it down.