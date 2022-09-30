Redditor Wonders If He's A Jerk For Insisting That His Girlfriend Wears Feminine Shoes

Do you choose outfits based on the old saying, "Dress the way you want to be addressed," or do you have different principles? Some people would say there are outfits appropriate for certain situations, like formal wear for black-tie events.

However, we've seen celebrities and regular folk defy norms in place of creativity and comfort. This Reddit user wanted to know if he was asking for too much by saying his girlfriend must wear feminine shoes to his formal work event.

Keep reading to get the full picture.