Since Conor "The Notorious" McGregor and Floyd "Money" Mayweather announced their rematch set for 2023, the boxing/UFC world has been abuzz. At first, McGregor refuted the claim saying the rematch wouldn't happen, but he took his words back almost immediately, leading fans to believe it's really happening.

Since both men haven't started taking digs at each other in classic combat sports fashion, the fans are doing it on their behalf.