'That's A Cheat Code!': This 'Unethical Hack' For Passing LinkedIn Skill Assessments Is Going Viral

The LinkedIn skill assessment feature allows users to demonstrate their prowess in their skill of choice by completing specific assessments on those skills. However, hacks for acing these assessments have been going viral recently. A career coach shared an “unethical” hack for scaling LinkedIn skill assessments.

In a viral video, TikToker Jerry Lee (@jerryjhlee) shared a resource for future employees to harness in their future job and career endeavors. “What are some unethical life hacks?” the video asked. Lee is the Chief Operating Officer of Wonsulting, a company whose mission is to help others through their career journey.